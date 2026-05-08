Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS rescues two people trapped on Monongahela Incline

A couple of people had to be rescued from the Monongahela Incline just before midnight on Thursday.

According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS, Port Authority Police requested help to assist in evacuating both the upper and lower cars as they became stalled.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS Technical Rescue Team conducts high-angle rope rescue Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS/Facebook

Both of the stalled cars were approximately 80 feet from their respective stations, with one person trapped in each car.

For about an hour and a half, medics from EMS Rescue 1, Rescue 2, and the Technical Rescue Team conducted what was described as a "high-angle rope rescue" and were able to get both people out of the cars.

Neither was injured, and they were removed from the cars at about 1 a.m. Friday morning.

As of about 6 a.m. Friday morning, Pittsburgh Regional Transit said that the Monongahela Incline has returned to normal operation.