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Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS rescues two people trapped on Monongahela Incline

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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A couple of people had to be rescued from the Monongahela Incline just before midnight on Thursday. 

According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS, Port Authority Police requested help to assist in evacuating both the upper and lower cars as they became stalled. 

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The Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS Technical Rescue Team conducts high-angle rope rescue  Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS/Facebook

Both of the stalled cars were approximately 80 feet from their respective stations, with one person trapped in each car. 

For about an hour and a half, medics from EMS Rescue 1, Rescue 2, and the Technical Rescue Team conducted what was described as a "high-angle rope rescue" and were able to get both people out of the cars. 

Neither was injured, and they were removed from the cars at about 1 a.m. Friday morning.  

As of about 6 a.m. Friday morning, Pittsburgh Regional Transit said that the Monongahela Incline has returned to normal operation. 

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