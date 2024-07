PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Fire and EMS rescued a dog trapped inside a house fire.

A caller reported seeing the dog from the home's front window on South Matilda Street on Friday. Paramedics arrived on the scene and were able to enter the house and quickly rescue the dog.

The dog was unharmed and was kept cool and given water in the back of Medic 11 until the owner arrived home.



