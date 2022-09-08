Pittsburgh EMS debuts battery-operated Jaws of Life

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh EMS has added a new, potentially life-saving tool to its arsenal.

On social media, they debuted their new battery-operated HURST Combi-Tools, better known as the Jaws of Life.

"The tool has the ability to spread or cut metal and other objects, which may either entrap a victim or prohibit crews from accessing them," Pittsburgh EMS said in social media posts.

Each front-line ambulance in the Pittsburgh EMS fleet will be equipped with this tool.