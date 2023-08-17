Man accidentally shoots another man in hip at bar on East Carson Street
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is recovering after an accidental shooting at a bar on East Carson Street.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said a man was shot in the hip on Wednesday night. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
The initial investigation found, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety, that another man may have accidentally shot the victim. No other details were released.
Police are investigating.
