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1 person in critical condition after shooting on bus near Homewood Station, police say

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
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Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

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Port Authority police are investigating a shooting that took place aboard a P1 bus near Homewood Station along the East Busway, authorities said Saturday evening.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Two juvenile suspects exited the bus and fled the scene after the shooting. Authorities are searching for both individuals. No other injuries were reported.

The East Busway remains temporarily closed. No additional information was immediately available as the investigation remains active.

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