Pittsburgh's e-scooter program ends after 2 years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After two years of scooters driving around the city, the pilot program came to an end over the weekend.

State leaders said the budget process slowed down any talks about continuing the pilot program in Pittsburgh. There are concerns about people leaving the scooters dumped in bad spots.

"When I'm on the sidewalks, they're everywhere. They leave them on the sidewalks and I have to push them out of the way with my chair," Damitra Penny-Harris of Knoxville said Monday.

She is in a wheelchair and sometimes had to go into the street to avoid them.

"One time, one little boy was playing chicken with me," Penny-Harris said.

State leaders acknowledge there have been issues, and if there is going to be a renewal of the scooters, changes will be made.

"We can't be leaving them on sidewalks. You can't block handicap ramps. You can't be blocking driveways," Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa said.

He said officials are looking at imposing fines for the company and riders who recklessly leave scooters all over the place. Some advocates like Pittsburghers for Public Transit feel scooters don't help those who have limited or no mobility access.

"That looks like having sidewalks that are clear and connected and having access to mass transit," Pittsburghers for Public Transit Executive Director Laura Chu Wiens said.

State Representative Sara Innamorato represents parts of the city and is running for Allegheny County executive. As part of the Transportation Committee in the House, she said the scooters can still be a positive for moving people around.

"It works within the ecosystem of mass transit, of vehicles, of rideshare, of bike share," she said on Monday.

The city said while these discussions happen in Harrisburg, if you find a scooter you should report it to Spin. It is responsible for picking them up.

In a statement, Spin said it is disappointed in the state delaying reauthorization and calls on the public to pressure support for renewal in Harrisburg.