Pittsburgh Diocese announces list of Holy Week events ahead of Easter holiday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has announced a list of planned events for the Holy Week leading up to the Easter holiday.

The Diocese announced that Bishop David Zubik will offer Holy Week liturgies at Saint Paul Cathedral beginning with Palm Sunday on April 2, and culminating with the celebration of the Easter Vigil on April 8. A number of liturgies will also be live-streamed on the Diocese's YouTube page.

"Holy Thursday through Easter Sunday commemorate Jesus' sacrificial suffering, death and Resurrection. Christians believe that Jesus died in their place to atone for their sins, rose from death to show He had broken death's power, and called His followers to share His love with others," Bishop Zubik said.

The Diocese's Holy Week schedule is as follows:

HOLY THURSDAY, APRIL 6

*Chrism Mass at 10 a.m., with Bishop Zubik principal celebrant and homilist. This Mass marks the institution of the priesthood. Priests renew their ordination promises. The bishop consecrates all holy oils that parishes and the diocese will use throughout the year.

*Mass of the Lord's Supper at 7:00 p.m., with Bishop Zubik, principal celebrant. The cathedral will be open for private prayer until midnight.

GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 7

*Good Friday Liturgy at 1:30 p.m., with Bishop Zubik, presider and homilist. Good Friday is the only day of the year on which there is no Mass.

*Ecumenical Tenebrae prayer service at 7:00 p.m., with Bishop Zubik, presider, and local leaders of other faith denominations. This solemn service is marked with scripture readings and the gradual extinguishing of lights and candles until the church is in darkness and participants quietly process out.



HOLY SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Ecumenical Blessing of the City of Pittsburgh at 10 a.m. from the overlook across from Saint Mary of the Mount Church on Grandview Avenue. Bishop Zubik will participate in this 32nd annual ritual with members of the Christian Leaders Fellowship.

Blessing of food and Easter baskets with Bishop Zubik at noon at Saint Paul Cathedral.

*Easter Vigil at 8:30 p.m. with Bishop Zubik, presider and homilist. This is the holiest liturgy of the Church year, retelling the stories of God's creation and redemption of the world. It begins with the lighting of a fire outside the church, and the carrying of light into the darkened nave. It includes a new Catholic being baptized and received into the Church, within a joyous Mass. No other Saturday evening Masses will be celebrated at the cathedral.



EASTER SUNDAY, APRIL 9

*Mass, 11 a.m. Easter Mass at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church of Guardian Angels Parish in Natrona Heights with Bishop Zubik as principal celebrant and homilist.

Easter Blessing of families 2-4 p.m. at St. Paul Cathedral. A short prayer service is held a 2 p.m. Then Bishop Zubik, with his auxiliaries, Bishop William Winter, Bishop William Waltersheid and Bishop Mark Eckman, individually greet and bless families who stop by during an open house.