"Demolition blitz" to target blighted homes in Pittsburgh's Hilltop neighborhoods

A "demolition blitz" will target nearly two dozen blighted homes in Pittsburgh's Hilltop neighborhoods over the next several weeks, Mayor Corey O'Connor announced on Tuesday.

Three properties have already been demolished, and 20 more will be taken down in the neighborhoods of Knoxville, Beltzhoover, St. Clair and Arlington.

The Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections said all of the properties are either an imminent danger or they pose a public safety risk that could cause serious injuries at any time.

"This is an investment in the safety of our communities," O'Connor said in a news release. "No Pittsburgher should have to live next to a property that's been abandoned for years and falling down. We are making a commitment to the Hilltop – and to all Pittsburgh neighborhoods – that we are going to invest in clean, safe and vibrant communities."

City Councilperson Bob Charland, who represents the Hilltop communities, said his office gets more calls about abandoned properties than any other issue. He said blight is a leading reason families choose to leave Hilltop neighborhoods.

"I hope this demolition blitz, the abandoned car blitz and the continued focus on clean and liens throughout the year marks the beginning of sustained attention to our neighbors' needs," Charland said in a press release.

The demolitions will be funded through the Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections' capital budget program.

City residents concerned about nearby properties can report the address to 311, and it will be inspected by the Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections.