Pittsburgh CLO unveils the students, high schools nominated for 2025 Gene Kelly Awards

The Pittsburgh CLO has announced the nominees for the 34th annual Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater.

The Gene Kelly Awards were launched in 1991 and continue today as a way to honor the high school drama programs and students for their productions, performances and art design.

"The Gene Kelly Awards are a life-changing experience for students," said Jim Scriven, Director of Education at Pittsburgh CLO. "They offer the opportunity to perform on a professional stage, celebrate peers and connect to a national network of emerging artists. It's about more than awards - it's about access and inspiration."

The nominations for Best Musical were announced Wednesday morning right here on KDKA-TV. The Pittsburgh CLO visited Pittsburgh Today Live to reveal the schools up for the big award.

In addition to more than 34 awards to hand out on the big night, scholarships are also awarded.

The winners for Outstanding Actor and Actress will go on to represent Pittsburgh CLO at the Jimmy Awards on June 23, 2025, on Broadway.

The awards show will be held at the Benedum Center on Saturday, May 24, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. Good luck to all those nominated! For more information, visit Pittsburgh CLO's Gene Kelly Awards section.

Here is the full list of nominees

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Budget Level I

Avonworth High School - SWEENEY TODD: School Edition

Carlynton Jr./Sr. High School - HADESTOWN: Teen Edition

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School - CHILDREN OF EDEN

Budget Level II

Elizabeth Forward High School - HADESTOWN: Teen Edition

McKeesport Area High School - TITANIC the Musical

Westinghouse Arts Academy - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Budget Level III

Montour High School - Disney's The Little Mermaid

North Hills High School - ALICE BY HEART

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School - HADESTOWN: Teen Edition

Riverview Jr./Sr. High School - SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Woodland Hills Senior High School - HAIRSPRAY

OUTSTANDING CREW/TECHNICAL EXECUTION

Budget Level I

Avonworth High School - SWEENEY TODD: School Edition

Bishop Canevin High School - XANADU

Carlynton Jr./Sr. High School - HADESTOWN: Teen Edition

Budget Level II

Central & Oakland Catholic High Schools - NEWSIES

Elizabeth Forward High School - HADESTOWN: Teen Edition

Quaker Valley High School - MY FAIR LADY

Budget Level III

North Hills High School - ALICE BY HEART

Shady Side Academy Senior School - WE WILL ROCK YOU: School Edition

West Allegheny High School - FOOTLOOSE

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School - HADESTOWN: Teen Edition

Thomas Jefferson High School - SHREK THE MUSICAL

Woodland Hills Senior High School - HAIRSPRAY

OUTSTANDING DANCE ENSEMBLE

Budget Level I

Avonworth High School - SWEENEY TODD: School Edition

Carlynton Jr./Sr. High School - HADESTOWN: Teen Edition

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School - CHILDREN OF EDEN

Budget Level II

Central & Oakland Catholic High Schools - NEWSIES

Elizabeth Forward High School - HADESTOWN: Teen Edition

Westinghouse Arts Academy - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Budget Level III

North Hills High School - ALICE BY HEART

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

West Allegheny High School - FOOTLOOSE

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School - HADESTOWN: Teen Edition

Pine-Richland High School - 42nd STREET

Woodland Hills Senior High School - HAIRSPRAY

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN

Budget Level I

Carlynton Jr./Sr. High School - HADESTOWN: Teen Edition

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School - CHILDREN OF EDEN

Pittsburgh Allderdice High School - 9 TO 5 The Musical

Budget Level II

Chartiers Valley High School - SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Elizabeth Forward High School - HADESTOWN: Teen Edition

Westinghouse Arts Academy - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Budget Level III

North Hills High School - ALICE BY HEART

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

West Allegheny High School - FOOTLOOSE

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School - HADESTOWN: Teen Edition

Riverview Jr./Sr. High School - SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Woodland Hills Senior High School - HAIRSPRAY

OUTSTANDING SCENIC DESIGN

Budget Level I

Avonworth High School - SWEENEY TODD: School Edition

Carlynton Jr./Sr. High School - HADESTOWN: Teen Edition

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School - CHILDREN OF EDEN

Budget Level II

Central & Oakland Catholic High Schools - NEWSIES

Elizabeth Forward High School - HADESTOWN: Teen Edition

Westinghouse Arts Academy - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Budget Level III

Montour High School - DISNEY's THE LITTLE MERMAID

North Hills High School - ALICE BY HEART

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School - HADESTOWN: Teen Edition

Riverview Jr./Sr. High School - SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Woodland Hills Senior High School - HAIRSPRAY

OUTSTANDING VOCAL ENSEMBLE

Budget Level I

Avonworth High School - SWEENEY TODD: School Edition

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School - CHILDREN OF EDEN

Pittsburgh Allderdice High School - 9 TO 5 The Musical

Budget Level II

Elizabeth Forward High School - HADESTOWN: Teen Edition

McKeesport Area High School - TITANIC the Musical

Westinghouse Arts Academy - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Budget Level III

North Hills High School - ALICE BY HEART

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

West Allegheny High School - FOOTLOOSE

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School - HADESTOWN: Teen Edition

Pine-Richland High School - 42nd STREET

Woodland Hills Senior High School - HAIRSPRAY

OUTSTANDING STUDENT ORCHESTRA

Hampton High School - HADESTOWN: Teen Edition

North Hills High School - ALICE BY HEART

Pine-Richland High School - 42nd STREET

Pittsburgh Allderdice High School - 9 TO 5 the Musical

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

Shady Side Academy Senior School - WE WILL ROCK YOU: School Edition

OUTSTANDING STUDENT ARTIST

Spencer Callaghan

Student Director

Elizabeth Forward High School

Kennedy Edwards

Student Stage Manager

Gateway High School

Ivy Freshwater & MaryKate Tracy

Student Stage Managers

Montour High School

Zach Frolini

Student Band Leader/Conductor

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

Grace Schmigel

Student Costume Coordinator

Avonworth High School

Mikayla Webber

Student Stage Manager and Scenic Charge

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR

Will Benedum

Squidward Q. Tentacles

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Westinghouse Arts Academy

Wyatt Bernardini

Old Prince Bolkonsky

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

Mycah Harris

Fedya Dolokhov

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

Carson McKinney

Willard Hewitt

FOOTLOOSE

West Allegheny High School

Daniel Morgan

Hades

HADESTOWN: Teen Edition

Hampton High School

Noah Prosky

Thomas Nostradamus

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Riverview Jr./Sr. High School

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ady Burgoyne

Tobias Ragg

SWEENEY TODD: School Edition

Avonworth High School

Faith Evans

Tabatha/Cheshire Cat

ALICE BY HEART

North Hills High School

Harmony Karwoski

Johanna

SWEENEY TODD: School Edition

Avonworth High School

Beatrice Laurenson

Beggar Woman

SWEENEY TODD: School Edition

Avonworth High School

Sophia Priore

Maggie Jones

42nd STREET

Pine-Richland High School

Siddaly Sykes

Portia

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Riverview Jr./Sr. High School

OUTSTANDING ACTOR

Mateo Carrasco

Orpheus

HADESTOWN: Teen Edition

Carlynton Jr./Sr. High School

Amerik Cirota

SpongeBob SquarePants

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Westinghouse Arts Academy

Severin Harmon

Bobby Child

CRAZY FOR YOU

Sewickley Academy

Paxon Masters

Sweeney Todd

SWEENEY TODD: School Edition

Avonworth High School

Eamonn McElfresh

Pierre Bezukhov

NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

Vaughn Spencer

Julian Marsh

42nd STREET

Pine-Richland High School

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS

Hallie Cantola

Sandy Cheeks

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Westinghouse Arts Academy

Anna Karmanos

Dorothy Brock

42nd STREET

Pine-Richland High School

Mariana Mangual

Ella

Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA (Broadway Version)

Seton LaSalle Catholic High School

Lucy Myers

Mrs. Lovett

SWEENEY TODD: School Edition

Avonworth High School

Livia Rocco

Tracy Turnblad

HAIRSPRAY

Woodland Hills High School

Ava Stropkaj

Ariel

Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID

Montour High School

OUTSTANDING MUSICAL

Budget Level I

Avonworth High School - SWEENEY TODD: School Edition

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School - CHILDREN OF EDEN

Budget Level II

Elizabeth Forward High School - HADESTOWN: Teen Edition

Westinghouse Arts Academy - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Budget Level III

North Hills High School - ALICE BY HEART

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School - HADESTOWN: Teen Edition

Woodland Hills Senior High School - HAIRSPRAY