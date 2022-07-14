Local clinics say they're flooded with abortion seekers from Ohio, West Virginia

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two freestanding abortion clinics in the Pittsburgh region say they've been seeing an increase in demand since Roe v. Wade was overturned at the end of June. They say the demand is coming from states like Ohio and West Virginia due to their current abortion laws.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro stood outside Allegheny Reproductive Health Center in East Liberty Thursday afternoon to remind Pennsylvanians that he will do whatever he can to keep abortion legal. Representatives from the center and Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania say people from neighboring states are flocking to clinics for services which is pushing wait times to weeks out.

"We want you to know we stand with you," said Shapiro.

Shapiro reinforced to Pennsylvanians that he's not changing his outlook on abortion.

"No doctor, no patient should be put through the kind of thing we've seen in the wake of the Dobbs decision," said Shapiro.

"When Dobbs was announced June 24, 2022, we immediately saw a ten-time increase in phone calls from people calling all over Ohio, West Virginia and all over Pennsylvania, so scared," said Dr. Sheila Ramgopal, CEO of Allegheny Reproductive Health Center.

Dr. Ramgopal says the uptick in demand for abortion services is overwhelming.

"Before Dobbs, we were able to call people within the same day. Right now, a 5-7 day turnaround time, then you get a call back, but once you make a phone call, we can get you in within one to two weeks," said Ramgopal.

Ramgopal says this is making Pennsylvanians wait longer. Sarah Dixon with Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania says they're seeing similar trends.

"We were seeing patients from Ohio and West Virginia, but with bans, we are now booking at least five weeks out for abortion services," said Dixon.

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, abortion became illegal in West Virginia. Ohio won't allow it after six weeks.

Meanwhile, Ramgopal says their clinic is anticipating even more people needing services, so they're working on expanding staff. Planned Parenthood says they're doing the same.

Both Allegheny Reproductive Health and Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania say their biggest strain right now is staff, so they're encouraging people to apply.

Shapiro is facing off against state Sen. Doug Mastriano in the gubernatorial race in November, and Mastriano doesn't support abortion or any exceptions for it.