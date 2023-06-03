Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh City Council to vote on study to possibly change city street lights

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh is plugging into a plan to upgrade the city's street lights. 

Council has given preliminary approval to spend more than $2 million to study converting the city's high-pressure sodium lights to more energy-efficient LED lights. 

The new lights would also have a dimming option. 

The study will also look at where streetlights should be added or removed. 

A final vote is set for next week. 

