Pittsburgh City Council to vote on parking tickets being sent by mail

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh City Council is set to meet and vote on legislation that could change how parking tickets in the city are handed out.

When you're lucky enough to find a parking meter, you pay and hope you make it back before time runs out -- but sometimes you return to find a ticket waiting for you on your windshield.

Under the new plan proposed by city council, you might not get a ticket at that exact moment, but instead will have it mailed to you dats later.

If the legislation passes, parking agents will be able to scan your license plate from the safety of their car and then the ticket would be mailed to the address listed on the car's legislation.

Councilman Bob Charland says the city desperately needs stronger parking enforcement, especially around the Carson Street businesses on the South Side.

The Parking Authority told KDKA that immediate paper parking tickets will still be an option for agents.

The city says that mailing parking tickets would help agents cover more ground amid being short staffed.

Councilman Charland says it would help cut down on the amount of police escorts that parking attendants need in some neighborhoods.