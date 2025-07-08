Tempers flare at Pittsburgh City Council over Stop the Violence fund

Tempers flared at Pittsburgh City Council chambers over the controversial Stop the Violence fund, which includes millions of dollars earmarked for community efforts to make the city safer.

On Tuesday, council members blamed the mayor's administration for whipping up passions and creating a false narrative that council was prepared to raid the fund for other uses.

An overflow crowd of community groups and activists petitioned the council last week not to divert money from the Stop the Violence fund — something councilmembers said they had no intention of doing.

"There was gaslighting that day, all right, and it was done on behalf of our mayor who stoked fear into everybody who came here that there were people trying to take money or defund or do something to the Stop the Violence fund," said Councilman Anthony Coghill.

In a statement, the mayor's press secretary pushed back on Coghill's remarks.

"Any characterization of the Mayor's remarks as 'stoking fear' is not only inaccurate—it diverts attention from the real issue. The administration worked to inform residents openly and honestly about proposed changes that could directly impact public safety. Transparency is not fearmongering; it is a responsibility," the mayor's office said.

The city is about to distribute $2 million in grants to community groups and will later decide on $10 million more. While members are looking to discuss possible uses on the remaining funds, Coghill accused the mayor and Councilwoman Barb Warwick of inflaming racial divisions. Warwick is not a Pittsburgh native.

"You could either trust in a disgruntled mayor or somebody from California who doesn't know the difference between Homewood Brushton and the Hill District, OK? So when did you become an authority on this subject?" Coghill said.

While not from Pittsburgh originally, Warwick responded that the fund and the community groups were responsible for reducing homicides by 33% and said there are plans to divert the fund.

"If you feel attacked by people coming to this council and demanding that we care about people getting shot in our streets, then that's an issue you need to look at yourself," Warwick said.

Still, in the end, all agreed that oversight is needed. And the organization will need to explain how its action will reduce violence. There will also be a discussion of whether to use some of the money in other areas.

But given the city's fiscal condition, council members say they'll be going over the distribution of these funds with a fine-tooth comb, hoping those discussions will be both civil and respectful.