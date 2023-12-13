Pittsburgh City Council considering giving themselves a 7% cost of living raise

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh City Council members are considering giving themselves a raise.

According to KDKA's news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the proposal of a 7% raise would bring their salary to just about $87,000 for the coming year.

The lawyer for City Council says that it's not really a raise, but just a cost of living raise that they haven't seen in 13 years while they were under state oversight.

Council also approved salary increases for their staff and city clerks.

Council members will take a final vote on the city's budget and the raises at next Monday's meeting.