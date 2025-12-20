Pittsburgh City Council hears hours of public testimony as 2026 budget vote looms

Pittsburgh City Council heard hours of public testimony Saturday as it prepares to vote on a 2026 budget, while facing a $20 million deficit. The city is considering tax increases and possible service cuts.

With a list of 50 registered speakers, the community testified in front of city council, voicing concerns about cuts of services and the threat of rising property taxes in an already expensive world.

The message from many was clear.

"With this tax increase, people will leave the city more than they already are, and lower income people will have nowhere to go," said resident Faith Muse.

Speakers pointed to rising costs from housing, groceries, insurance, and more, arguing residents are being asked to carry too much of the burden.

Several urged council to look a large nonprofits as a possible solution for the deficit.

"Nonprofits take so much from our community, and they give so little back," said resident Kasey Brown.

"The problem isn't regular people paying enough, it's that the biggest players aren't paying at all. I'm asking you to vote no on a measure that punches the people who keep the city running," resident Allison Escobar added.

Council members admit there is no easy fix

A tax increase could help close the deficit, but would hit residents, while service cuts would also come with consequences.

While no specific cuts have been outlined, many showed up to defend programs they say are essential to their communities, including the Food Justice Fund and Stop the Violence.

"I urge the council to keep the proposed budget for the Food Justice Fund. Let's feed our neighbors, thank you," resident Gabriel Mitnick said.

"I know a lot of you sitting at this table don't live in lower-income neighborhoods like a lot of us do. And violence hits us a lot closer than it does you."

The final vote is scheduled for Sunday, and council members are still working to find a balance before the city falls off a financial cliff.

Saturday's meeting lacked confidence in what the final vote may look like and the resulting consequences.

"My colleagues are doing so much work to figure this out, to figure out a balance. It's not all one thing, right? Like 30% sounds high, but I recognize it's going to be lower. Well, I hope it is going to be lower," said Councilmember Barb Warwick (D).

"I'm not supportive of a 30% tax increase, and honestly, we're going to have a very difficult time with any tax increase until we look at what we can cut back," Councilmember Theresa Kail-Smith (D) said.

Council's meetings begin Sunday at 11 a.m., but the time for when the vote will take place remains unclear.