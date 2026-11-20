The Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board says it has empty seats that should be filled by police officers.

For several months, two law enforcement officers have been missing on the Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board. The body is an independent city agency that investigates citizen complaints regarding improper conduct by the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

It's comprised of seven people, including Beth Pittinger, the executive director. She says the positions haven't been filled since Sheldon Williams was appointed Public Safety director and Karen Dixon was named assistant chief of administration for Pittsburgh police.

"The nature of the law enforcement professional's perspective, it is different from the civilian's perspective, so when the board is deliberating on complaints of police conduct, it is very helpful, and it's necessary, to have the law enforcement perspective," Pittinger said.

One seat is filled by Pittsburgh City Council; the other by the mayor's office. Pittinger says Friday, council put forth Pittsburgh Police Officer Vicky Butch.

Council must confirm her appointment. That would leave one seat left to fill by Mayor Corey O'Connor.

"Talked about it the last couple weeks, there's nominations that come in and we work with council and we're going to send names over relatively soon, but we knew there were vacancies and now it's just the process to send them over as quick as we can," O'Connor said.

Pittinger says the positions need to be filled so the board can represent everyone fairly.

"This is created in the home rule charter by voter referendum, so it is something the people of the city wanted and they deserve the respect to have it functioning as it was intended and we can't with no law enforcement perspective on the board," Pittinger said. "That's not fair to the people who come and complain, nor is it fair to the officer accused."