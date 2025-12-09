Pittsburgh-based group bakes over 83,000 cookies in attempt to set world record

If you're from around Pittsburgh, you've definitely heard of a wedding cookie table. Maybe you've even experienced a Christmas cookie table. A Pittsburgh-based group is taking it to the next level, trying to set the world record for the largest Christmas cookie exchange.

Santa unveiled the results on Tuesday. They baked over 83,000 cookies.

It started on The Wedding Cookie Table Community Facebook page, which is nearly 400,000 members strong. They got together in groups, with 32 teams from the Pittsburgh area and 35 groups from other parts of the country, even from New Zealand, to exchange Christmas cookies and create a record.

The difference between a Christmas cookie table and a wedding cookie table? It comes down to the theme.

"So you had everything decorated like snowballs and Santa Claus and reindeer, just a lot of fun," Laura Magone, the creator of The Wedding Cookie Table Community, explained.

The Pittsburgh area has long had a national reputation for its wedding cookie table tradition. This is next level. But it's not just about numbers. It's also about who is creating these record-breaking and delectable Christmas cookies. Magone credits the bubbas and the nonnas.

"The grandmothers are the best," Magone said. "Don't mess with the babushka ladies."

The next step is working with record naming organizations like Guinness to create the category so they can enter for the win.