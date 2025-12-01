Pittsburgh-area group trying to break the world record for largest Christmas cookie exchange

It was a potentially historic afternoon for Pittsburgh cookie table lovers as members of a Facebook community gathered to try and break the world record for the largest Christmas cookie exchange.

The "Wedding Cookie Table Community" group on Facebook made their best effort at breaking the world record as many of the community's members gathered at the Kringle Kitchen at the Washington County Fairgrounds on Sunday.

33 teams of 10 people from within a 75-mile radius of the fairgrounds worked to make and exchange the sweet treats along with teams from across the country and even New Zealand taking part in the Christmas cookie spirit.

Event organizers say at least 80,000 cookies were at Sunday's exchange.

Each team had their own theme along with all of their tasty creations on display.

"We hope to establish a world record," said Laura Magone, the founder of the Wedding Cookie Table Community group." Right now, there is not one, but I think we'll establish one today. We're doing everything we can with the paperwork and trying to do it right."

It's unclear right now exactly when information will be released if the world record was reached.