Pittsburgh CEOs participate in CEO Soak to benefit ALS research

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Imagine getting dressed in some of your best business attire, only to get drenched.

That was the mission of dozens of local leaders and business owners on Thursday in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Thursday was the Pittsburgh CEO Soak at the fountain in PPG Place.

Organizers with the ALS Association say it's a "dressed up" version of the Ice Bucket Challenge, which raises millions of dollars every year for ALS research. This year, participants hope to raise more than a million dollars.

The money goes to research, education, and direct care services to help those with ALS.