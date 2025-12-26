No injuries after police shooting in Pittsburgh

Nobody was injured after a police shooting in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood on Friday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said that officers with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police responded to the 4700 block of Centre Avenue for a " critical incident/officer involved shooting stemming from a domestic altercation/shots fired situation."

Authorities did not release more information about what happened, only adding that there were no injuries due to shots being fired. The call came in around 4:15 p.m. on Friday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said that per policy, the Allegheny County Police Department is handling the investigation. In a post on social media, Allegheny County police said, "More information to follow."