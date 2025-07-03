Caribbean festival kicks off Friday in Pittsburgh

Preparations are underway for the first Caribbean festival in Pittsburgh.

The organization, Pittsburgh Caribbean Carnival, is organizing the event, which kicks off on Friday at Allegheny Commons Park West. It says it's the first of its kind in Pittsburgh.

"Everyone needs to come. Everyone has to come. It doesn't matter if you're Caribbean or from Pittsburgh or any other part of the world," said Zilole Abidova, an event volunteer. "It's such an interesting experience even for me. I'm not Caribbean."

In colonial times, enslavers and colonial elites dressed in outfits symbolizing power and wealth. When the people broke free, the chains that once bound them transformed.

Celebrations take place around the world every year. New York has one of the nation's largest Caribbean Carnivals, as the West Indian Day Parade usually takes place on or around Labor Day every year.

Shelly Duberry wants to make it an annual celebration in Pittsburgh as well.

"We're excited about it. It's a celebration of culture, dance, food," said Duberry, the event's co-organizer.

KDKA's Mamie Bah asked, "How are you footing the bill for all of this?"

"We have our own businesses that we believe in this venture," Duberry said.

"If you don't want to leave Pittsburgh and go all the way to New York to party, you can stay right here," Duberry added.

If you don't have time to dazzle up your outfit, just bring any flag. A big part of the carnival is presenting your country. You're more than welcome to bring your Terrible Towel as well.

"Whatever you want to bring, just come out and wave and have fun," Duberry added.

Friday is the pre-carnival. There will be paint and powder, so don't wear good clothes. Saturday is the main event, with a concert and lots of beautiful outfits.