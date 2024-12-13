Threatening signs posted on Pittsburgh buildings show gunman from UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Photos of the deadly shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson with a threatening message on them have been posted on several buildings throughout Downtown Pittsburgh.

Allegheny Health Network says the signs were placed on the outside of its Downtown clinic and Caring Place, as well as in nearby Market Square.

Photos posted on several Downtown Pittsburgh buildings show the deadly UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting with a threatening quote attributed to Fred Rogers.

The photos show the gunman from last week's deadly shooting in New York City with a quote from Fred Rogers to "Look for the helpers." The quote is often referenced as advice for children during difficult times, including crisis or trauma.

Thompson's murder has led to people sharing their animosity towards health insurance companies across the country.

Highmark Health is investigating the posting of the flyers.

"I don't think Mister Rogers meant it that way. I think that a criminal that resorts to such a crime is not a helper," Mike Kritiotis said.

The latest on the investigation into the deadly shooting

Earlier this week, Luigi Mangione was charged in Thompson's murder after he was arrested in Altoona on forgery and gun charges. Mangione is being held at SCI Huntingdon while awaiting extradition to New York.

NYPD sources tell CBS News once Mangione is extradited to New York, there are plans to upgrade the charges from second-degree murder to premeditated first-degree murder.

As Mangione fights extradition from Pennsylvania, investigators say they are amassing a mountain of forensic and ballistic evidence tying the accused killer to the murder of Thompson.

Suspected shooter Luigi Mangione is led into the Blair County Courthouse for an extradition hearing December 10, 2024 in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

So far, police say they've matched a gun found on him to shell casings at the Manhattan scene and his fingerprints to those collected on a water bottle and a KIND Bar near a Starbucks, where the suspect was seen on surveillance video about a half hour before the shooting. Police also recovered a cell phone from an alley near the hotel and said those fingerprints were a match.

Law enforcement sources tell CBS News that Mangione had a spiral notebook with him when he was arrested where he wrote about considering using a gun over a bomb to carry out an attack because it was targeted, precise and didn't risk innocents.

The working theory on a motive for the murder is animosity toward the health care industry, and authorities believe it may be rooted in a debilitating back injury that Mangione suffered.