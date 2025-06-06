Watch CBS News
Deadly police shooting investigation underway in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Deadly Brighton Heights police shooting under investigation in Pittsburgh
Deadly Brighton Heights police shooting under investigation in Pittsburgh 01:39

A deadly police shooting investigation is underway in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood.

One person was killed in the police shooting that unfolded along Carpenter Lane on Friday, Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Cara Cruz confirmed to KDKA-TV. 

The person who was killed is not a police officer, Cruz said. 

Details about the deadly shooting haven't been released, but dispatchers confirmed to KDKA that the incident unfolded around 6 a.m. on Friday. 

img-6312-720.jpg
A police shooting investigation is underway in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood.  KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

It's unclear what led up to the deadly police shooting and unclear if the officer was injured at all. 

Pittsburgh Public Safety says the shooting is being investigated by the Allegheny County Police Department

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story. 

