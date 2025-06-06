Deadly police shooting investigation underway in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood

A deadly police shooting investigation is underway in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood.

One person was killed in the police shooting that unfolded along Carpenter Lane on Friday, Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Cara Cruz confirmed to KDKA-TV.

The person who was killed is not a police officer, Cruz said.

Details about the deadly shooting haven't been released, but dispatchers confirmed to KDKA that the incident unfolded around 6 a.m. on Friday.

A police shooting investigation is underway in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

It's unclear what led up to the deadly police shooting and unclear if the officer was injured at all.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says the shooting is being investigated by the Allegheny County Police Department.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.