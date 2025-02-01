Pittsburgh Botanic Garden set to host Hearts in the Garden event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Botanic Garden will host the Hearts in the Garden event Feb. 7-16.

The event will add to the existing gardens with heart-shaped designs lining the garden's pathways, and visitors can play a game with a clue sheet to find all 20 hidden hearts between Feb. 9-18.

During a visit, guests can also enjoy heart-themed specials in the Canopy Café and shop for nature inspired merchandise, gardening tools, seeds and decor.

The garden includes Garden of the Five Senses, Allegheny Plateau Woodlands and Hillside Pollinator Garden.

To learn more about the botanic garden, event details or ticketing information visit the website.