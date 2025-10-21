Pittsburgh among best travel destinations in the world, National Geographic says

For the second year in a row, Pittsburgh has been named one of the best travel destinations in the world by National Geographic.

VisitPittsburgh says after a "robust" nomination, researching and reporting process, National Geographic travel experts and international editorial teams picked the Steel City as one of 25 top global travel destinations for next year.

Pittsburgh is on the "Best of the World" list with destinations like the Dolomites mountain range in Italy, the Caribbean island nation of Dominica, Turkey's Black Sea Coast, Japan's Yamagata Prefecture, Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, Oulu in Finland and Spain's Basque Country.

"Steel mills once shaped outsiders' whole impressions of Pittsburgh, but today the city increasingly defines itself by embracing the venerable cultural institutions that industrial prosperity helped build," National Geographic writes.

The publication highlights the city's museums, the "hugely underrated" National Aviary, the city's 90 vibrant neighborhoods and the ongoing work to revitalize Downtown ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. National Geographic recommends tourists check out the view from Mount Washington and take a ride on the Duquesne Incline.

Anne Ryan, the deputy secretary of tourism for Pennsylvania, called the designation "a game changer."

"When one of the world's most trusted travel authorities puts Pittsburgh on the same list as the planet's most extraordinary destinations, travelers take notice. This is the kind of global spotlight that turns curiosity into bookings—and we're ready to welcome the world to experience Pittsburgh," Ryan said in a press release.

For more of Nat Geo's "Best of the World" list, visit natgeo.com/bestoftheworld.