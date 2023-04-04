Pittsburgh ranks best place to celebrate Easter, WalletHub says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh is the best place to celebrate Easter in the country, according to WalletHub's latest report.

The report compared the 100 most populated cities across 12 metrics in four key dimensions: Easter observers, Easter traditions, kids' Easter and Easter weather. WalletHub said the metrics included the share of the Christian population, candy and chocolate stores per capita and forecasted precipitation for Sunday.

After Pittsburgh took the top spot, Buffalo, El Paso, New Orleans and Birmingham rounded out the top five.

North Las Vegas, Henderson, Virginia Beach, Arlington and Chesapeake were at the bottom of the list.

You can read the full report here.