Pittsburgh based IRS agent speaks out after firing, "People are not going to benefit from these cuts."

More than 200,000 federal employees have been shown the door as the Trump administration looks to reduce the size of the federal government to save money. This includes dozens of workers in our area.

Just last week a now former federal employee was fired among 30- 50 people from the IRS office downtown. He asked to remain anonymous as he tried to get his job back. KDKA-TV has verified his ID and employment.

Reports say upwards of 7,000 IRS employees were axed last week. The one who spoke with us worked to make sure multi-million-dollar companies were filing their taxes correctly.

"People are not going to benefit from these cuts in ways that are materially viewable. You're not going to get a check from DOGE," the former employee said to KDKA.

The former IRS agent says he worked for the federal agency for 11 months and 10 days.

Just short of being out of the one-year probationary period. His termination letter said he was fired for his performance, the same thousands of federal employees received. He said that's nonsense.

"I was good at my job. Reading the whole performance statement was garbage," the former IRS agent said.

According to President Trump and special government employee Elon Musk, these cuts are designed to cut down on federal spending. They claim this along with canceling some federal contracts will save billions in taxpayer money.

"Supporting him is supporting somebody who is actively working to make your life worse," the former federal employee said.

Locally, the former employee says this will have a trickle-down effect on downtown and the Pittsburgh economy. As the Golden Triangle is still trying to rebound from the pandemic, losing dozens of office workers and potentially more if there are more cuts will not help it.

"The restaurants downtown are going to get less business. I'm not going to buy a house. My wife and I are not going to have a kid," the Pittsburgh native former federal employee said.

The former IRS agent said he has reached out to both of our US Senators on this matter. He said a caseworker from Senator Fetterman got back to him and he is waiting to hear back from Senator McCormick.

contributed to this report.