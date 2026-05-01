Pittsburgh residents raise concerns over site of proposed reentry center

Outrage is building in a quiet Pittsburgh neighborhood.

Residents say they were blindsided by a plan to convert the former Fraternal Order of Police lodge on Banksville Road into a reentry center. The building could be turned into housing for up to 100 federal inmates.

Dismas Charities, an organization that operates federal halfway houses across the country, is behind the proposal.

But neighbors say this isn't the place.

"What will these people be doing when they're not in the halfway house? Will they be law-abiding citizens and respect our community and its members?" questioned Judi Perry, a Shady Crest resident.

Concerns range from safety to proximity. Some fear the risk of repeat offenses, even though the facility is designed for rehabilitation.

Residents point to past incidents tied to similar programs, including a case in Kentucky where an inmate left a facility and killed a police officer.

"We need to be better educated about how this facility would operate, what the parameters are for the people who stay there, and maybe, if we had more information, it would comfort us," Perry said.

Inside a recent Pittsburgh Planning Commission presentation, Dismas Charities pitched the facility as a second-chance model.

"Over the past five years, we've had almost 40,000 residents participate in our programs nationally, and the rate of recidivism is .08 percent," a Dismas Charities representative said at a recent meeting.

But that message isn't landing here.

Petitions are already circulating with hundreds of signatures collected. Neighbors say this fight is just beginning.

"We have preconceived notions about these people who were convicted and committed a crime. We don't know what their crime was, and so maybe our concerns are exaggerated, but in general, you don't like the idea of that facility being so close to our community," Perry said.

A decision could come soon, as the planning commission is set to take this up in the coming days. If approved, it would still need additional sign-off before any inmates move in.