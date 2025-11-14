Pittsburgh will be getting another ALDI store next week on Banksville Road

Pittsburgh is getting another ALDI store as the company will be opening a location along Banksville Road next week..

ALDI said it will be having a grand opening for its new Banksville Road location on November 20. The store is moving into the space that was previously occupied by Staples.

The new Banksville Road store will be Pittsburgh's fifth ALDI location with existing stores in Lawrenceville, Bloomfield, Friendship, and on the South Side. ALDI also operates dozens of stores in the region outside of the city of Pittsburgh.

"At our new Pittsburgh ALDI store, shoppers will find that every decision we make, from our product selection to store layout, is to provide our customers with the best products at the lowest possible prices of any national grocer," said Kevin Ely, regional vice president for ALDI. "Our customers can save up to 36% on an average household's shopping list*. As shoppers look for better ways to stretch their dollar, ALDI is providing Pittsburgh with easier access to quality groceries at affordable prices."

When the new store opens, its daily hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The new ALDI location along Banksville Road is the first of two new businesses coming to the area as Sheetz is poised to move into the former Rite Aid store next to where the ALDI will be.