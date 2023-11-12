Pittsburgh Ballet Theater gearing up for 2024 performances of Cinderella

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Westin Pittsburgh Grand Ballroom played host to Pittsburgh Ballet Theater's "Point in Time: Bippity Boppity Ball" on Saturday night.

The Cinderella-themed gala was held in celebration of the ballet of the same name and theme that the dance group will be premiering later this season.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theater's artistic director said that the performers are excited to show the audience what they have been practicing.

"The dancers are super excited to perform Cinderella," said Adam McKinney. "For many of them, it will be their first time. The last time the company performed [Cinderella] was about 10 years ago, so it'll be really exciting for the company and some select school members to perform at the Benedum again."

The Pittsburgh Ballet Theater's performances at the Benedum Center will begin in May of next year.

The show runs from May 17 until 19 and tickets are on sale now, which you can get on their website at this link.