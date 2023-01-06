At least 1 killed in stabbing on Arlington Avenue

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - At least one person is dead after a stabbing inside a Pittsburgh home. 

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police are at the scene of a fatal stabbing on Arlington Avenue. 

Dispatchers said the call came in around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday.   

Details are limited, but Public Safety said a public information officer is en route. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

First published on January 5, 2023 / 8:01 PM

