At least 1 killed in stabbing on Arlington Avenue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - At least one person is dead after a stabbing inside a Pittsburgh home.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police are at the scene of a fatal stabbing on Arlington Avenue.

Dispatchers said the call came in around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Details are limited, but Public Safety said a public information officer is en route.

