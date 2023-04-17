Pittsburgh-area woman wins Disney World's 10-miler race

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local woman recently took Disney World by storm, finishing in 1st place in the Disney 10-miler race!

Emily Wolfarth of Mars was the first woman to cross the finish line in the race which winds through the resort's parks.

She was neck-and-neck with the woman who won the race last year, until the last 30 seconds of the race, when Emily kicked it into high gear.

Emily says she believes in herself so much more now.