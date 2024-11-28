Rain and snow showers expected to have minimal impact on Thanksgiving drivers today in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rain and snow showers will be possible in the Pittsburgh area today, but shouldn't have much impact on drivers out on the road.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Today's ongoing First Alert Weather Day will come to an end with our shows at 9:00. Spot snow showers and light rain will be around for the rest of the day.

Aware: A significant lake effect snow event will occur Friday for areas along Lake Erie. The city of Erie is under a Winter Storm Watch as of 4a on Thursday morning due to several inches of snow falling

Tis the season…. For lake effect snow. November into early December marks the peak chance for lake effect snow storms for communities along Lake Erie. Why is that? Well you have peak lake water warmth along with several early blasts of arctic cold air pushing in. This is the recipe for lake effect snow. Warm air can carry more moisture, and when it rapidly cools… well buckle up. I am saying this because the season's first major lake effect snow event is expected to ratchet up on Friday morning for the city of Erie and plenty of other spots along the lake including some Cleveland suburbs. If traveling that way just a heads up that it could be slow going with the snow expected.

For everyone else, steady rain (and snow for a few) comes to an end around 10a today. Temperatures will hover near 40 for the rest of the 'day' with temperatures ticking down once the sun goes down. Our daily low today won't be hit until just before midnight. I have Pittsburgh seeing a low of 33°.

Today's low will be tomorrow's high with temperatures significantly lower on Friday than today. Pull out those heavy jackets, as this cold weather will be in place for more than a week. The first week of December will be VERY cold. Highs will hover near 30 degrees many days with lows dipping to the teens.

