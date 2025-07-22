It's going to be another comfortable day in the Pittsburgh area before temperatures start ticking up later this week.

Any Alert Days Ahead? No.

Aware: High temperatures will soar to near 90 on Wednesday and will be solidly in the 90s on Thursday and Friday. It will be hot & humid, with high humidity levels also in place.

The 'summer break' from the heat continues today with morning lows dipping to the 50s. This is the first time we have seen temperatures below 60° in Pittsburgh this month. The last time we saw temperatures below 60° was the 20th of June. This is notable because our average morning low at this time of the year is 64°. This shows why for many this summer has been a hot and rainy one so far.

Morning low temperatures have a loose relationship with surface moisture and dew points. First off, your air temperature cannot naturally fall below the dew point. This means if the dew point is at 60 degrees, the dew point either has to go down or you won't see temperatures below 60 degrees.

You can also use these high temperatures to come to certain assumptions like that it has been a rainy stretch. While we are ahead of our normal pace at the Pittsburgh Airport, it's not by as much as our morning lows would lead me to believe. One of the issues is that we have seen such scattered storms that the airport has been fairly lucky with the amount of rain they have seen compared to other local places.

Getting back to the forecast, hot weather returns tomorrow (Wednesday) with highs hitting the upper 80s. We won't start off humid but will see dew points in the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon hours. Highs are expected to be solidly in the 90s on both Thursday and Friday. Humidity levels will also be on the high side, so our comfort levels will go down while outside.

Rain chances also return on Friday, but it doesn't look we should expect big totals. Rain chances stick around both Saturday and Sunday.

