Pittsburgh-area voting groups encouraging residents to vote as Election Day nears

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the country sits less than 20 days from Election Day, many Pittsburgh-area groups are encouraging people to participate in this year's elections.

One of those gatherings was in Homewood on Sunday.

Of course, who will be president is on the ballot. So is the race for Pennsylvania Attorney General and other, more local races.

"The times we're living in today, everybody should get out and vote," Edward, a voter who did not want his last name shared, said.

Edward was one of many who took advantage of his opportunity on Sunday. He listened to the messages littered on the ground, ones underlining this election's importance.

"Pennsylvania is ground zero for this election," Councilmember Khari Mosley of Pittsburgh's 9th District, said.

And this "Party at the Polls" was the center for food, music, and information.

"With one person getting away from that fence, that means something is being done right," Austin Bey, Administrative Assistant and House DJ at 1Hood Media, said.

One of the groups went to make sure people weren't sitting on those fences. They canvassed nearby.

"For every person that we reach out to get the vote, that's a plus, that's a bonus. That's a bonus for our country," said Terrence Johnson, a voting advocate who also serves as the President of the Gamma Lambda Sigma Chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., one of the organizations at Sunday's event.

Those voting signs became candidate signs outside the perimeter of this non-partisan party. It's where KDKA-TV met Russell Kuba, who was stocked with Republican gear.

"If I can ask, get somebody to vote for Mr. Hayes or Mr. Trump, then it's worth it," Kuba said. "One person."

Edward remains proud of his "I voted" sticker and its meaning.

"People died to be able to voice their opinion and vote for who they want to vote for," Edward said.

As a reminder, Monday, Oct. 21 is the last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania.

The deadline in West Virginia was Oct. 15. In Maryland, the deadline has also passed for online registration, but you can register the same day you vote at your local polling place.