Pittsburgh-area U.S. Army veteran gifted new roof for his Arlington Heights home

The Easter holiday typically brings all sorts of gifts, but on this Easter Monday, a local veteran received a special gift, much bigger than most.

Off Spring Street in Arlington Heights, you'll find a symbol of hope for a veteran experiencing a moment of neighbors helping neighbors. It's a gift in the form of a new roof.

Phillip Salzmann owns this home, which was once in disrepair.

"Oh, terrible, it kept blowing shingles off," Salzmann said.

He's also a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War.

"I was young, about 18."

Now, he's 85 years old, his wife has since died, but his daughter and granddaughter are here to celebrate the special occasion.

"It's like a big deal now," Salzmann said.

The plywood, shingles, ventilation, and all of the materials were donated by Owens Corning Platinum Roofing.

"It's tremendous. I mean, how many times do you have the opportunity to help veterans in need for everything they've done for us throughout the years," said Al Yoklic, the Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor area sales manager.

Buccos Roofing provided the labor at no cost to the homeowner, too.

"To be able to do something like this, it's a lot more than monetary. To be able to protect his home, protect his family, and give him a sound place to live is the ultimate thing," said Mike Bucci, General Manager for Buccos Roofing.

It's all part of the Owens Corning and Purple Heart Foundation's "deployment project."

A new roof, like the one on Salzmann's home, can cost thousands of dollars, but this kind of donation to a veteran in need is much bigger than the size of the roof decking itself.

Crews started working on this roof at 7:30 Monday morning and expected to finish by the end of the day.