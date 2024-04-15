Pittsburgh area to see pleasant weather Monday with highs near 70-degrees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another round of rain and storms worked their way through the Pittsburgh area overnight.

While some places didn't see a lot, other places certainly did. Official rain totals for Pittsburgh will be near 0.13-inches for the day, which is not much at all.

However, radar estimates show upwards of 4-inches of rain falling in some spots in northern Butler County.

With rain totals so high in spots after the widespread big rains we have seen over the past two weeks, I am keeping a close eye on river levels. Right now, the Ohio River at the Point, in downtown Pittsburgh, remains in the action stage with river levels at 19.6-feet as of 5 a.m. Monday morning.

The river is expected to remain in the "action" stage through Wednesday afternoon. Parts of the Mon Wharf may reopen on Friday, but it's likely going to be next week before the entire parking area is open.

I am not seeing significant rises as of Monday morning for places where radar estimates show the highest totals happened. We probably won't fully know the impact of overnight rain until Monday afternoon.

As we get to Monday's forecast, highs today will be near 70 degrees. That's a good 10-to-15 degrees cooler than what we saw Sunday. Morning temperatures are near 60, so there won't be a huge warm-up. I have noon temperatures in the mid-60s. Winds should be out of the north at around 5 mph.

Looking ahead, we warm up slightly on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with rain and storms around on Wednesday. Parts of our area are under a risk for severe weather and I now have it as a First Alert Weather Day.