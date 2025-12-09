Western Pennsylvania counties north of I-80 could get up to 4 inches of snow on Wednesday

Areas north of Interstate 80 are under a winter weather advisory for Wednesday because they could get 2 to 4 inches of snow.

The winter weather advisory covers Mercer, Venango, Forest, Jefferson and Clarion counties from 1 a.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Areas south will see some snow and a mix, but little to no accumulation is expected the further south you go because temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s and the ground will be above the freezing mark.

Watches and warnings for Dec. 10, 2025 (Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

There is also a winter storm watch for the ridges in Garrett County, Maryland, from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday, with 3 to 5 inches possible there and even some isolated areas getting 6 inches.

Again, Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas may get half an inch, but it's mainly just going to be wet and windy. The high will be right around 40 degrees for the day.

Snowfall potential for Dec. 10, 2025 (Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

It turns frigid again on Thursday with lows in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. A few flakes are possible both Thursday and Friday, with highs only right around the freezing mark.

The weekend looks like the Pittsburgh area could get a good bit of snow Saturday night through Sunday. Temperatures will fall throughout the day on Sunday from the upper 20s, so what falls will stick. We could be looking at another day for kids to go outside and play in the snow.