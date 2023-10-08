Pittsburgh-area man arrested for probation violation

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A Penn Hills man was arrested for violating his probation for an aggravated assault.

Allegheny County Housing Authority police say they responded to a domestic dispute last month between Dayon Caldwell and the mother of his child. They say there were multiple injuries to the mother.

Caldwell pleaded guilty in 2020 to aggravated assault charges and was placed on five years probation.