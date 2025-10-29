Light rain arrives in the Pittsburgh area this evening, with pockets of heavier rain overnight

The weather tonight, Thursday, and Friday morning will have an impact on your daily routine with rain showers around.

Right now, it looks like you should expect more than an inch but less than two inches of rain overall. Most of the rain will fall in two rounds over the course of Thursday. Some of the higher rain rates will occur during most folks sleeping hours on Thursday morning, well before the sun comes up.

The other higher rain rate period will be late Thursday afternoon to the evening. When it comes to what communities will see the most rain, my best educated guess is for a stretch of area from the city of Beaver up to New Castle, and then a stretch of land in Armstrong County.

Rain totals will also be highest for places east of the Laurel Highlands.

While we await rain, skies will be sunny to start the day, with clouds rolling in after 10 this morning.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area on October 29, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures have dipped well into the 30s again to start the day. I have high temperatures today, similar to what we saw on Tuesday, hitting the mid to upper 50s, and our high will be impacted by the arrival of rain. I have noon temperatures near 50°.

Setting our sights on trick-or-treat hours, I have conditions on Friday night as damp, windy, and cool. Not exactly the best outlook for trick-or-treaters, but the good news is that there is chocolate on the other end of that discomfort.

Conditions for trick-or-treating on Friday night KDKA Weather Center

Halloween nights that are less than perfect are the most memorable ones. Hopefully, this one will be one that kids remember for the rest of their lives. Temperatures will be in the 40s for the entirety of trick-or-treating on Friday night.

Looking ahead to the weekend, highs should hit the mid-50s both days, but Sunday will be the better day. I keep a small rain chance in place for Saturday due to the possibility of some lake effect rain showers coming in off Lake Erie. It will obviously be windy.

7-day forecast: October 29, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

