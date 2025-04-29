Pittsburgh-area high school student invited to FBI's annual Youth Leadership Program

Abigail Petras, a soon-to-be sophomore at Upper Saint Clair High School, will be one of 60 representing western Pennsylvania in this summer's FBI Youth Leadership Program.

"I knew this [was] exactly what I wanted to do," said Abigail.

The FBI National Academy Associates Western Pennsylvania chapter chose her to visit the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia, for eight days in June.

To be selected, she demonstrated high academic standards, involvement in after-school activities, and good citizenship. She's involved in student council, soccer, and high school musicals.

"I heard from more people about the program, like, this is exactly what I want to do, so I'm really happy I'm achieving this," Abagail said.

This opportunity to receive instruction at the FBI academy follows in her father's footsteps. Her dad, retired Mount Lebanon Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Petras, graduated from an 11-week FBI national academy program.

"I was hoping. I knew it would be a challenge, but I always believed in her. And she wants to be a leader and better herself, and choosing to engulf herself in different leadership programs or represent Upper Saint Clair and elsewhere, and this is the crowning jewel," said Paul.

Now, his daughter will get a small taste of FBI life. Participants will learn leadership fundamentals, study physical fitness, and tour the FBI headquarters.

"I hope from the academy going there and getting all the skills I'm learning to help me grow as a leader and to help others, because that's what it's all about," Abagail said.

"When we do something like this, it's reaching back out to the community, and it's identifying those people [who] want to be better leaders in society," said Pittsburgh Field Office Special Agent in Charge of the Criminal Program Chris Giordano.

Those participants bring their experiences back to our community as stronger future leaders.

Mount Lebanon Police Chief Jason Haberman is also the Vice President for western Pennsylvania's board of the FBI National Academy Associates.

"They really see the value of it, really the benefit and meeting people from all over the country, so it's one of the programs that really adds a lot of value not only to the school district, but to the community," Haberman said.

At the end of the program, students will participate in a graduation ceremony that family and friends can attend.