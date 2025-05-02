Some Pittsburgh-area grocery stores to offer discount on Sunday after weather causes widespread power outages

If you typically do your grocery shopping on Sundays, plan to see more people with you in the aisles.

Several supermarkets in the Pittsburgh area are helping people restock after power outages led to spoiled food in many households.

On Sunday, Shop 'n Save stores in Castle Shannon and Cranberry Township will offer 15% off groceries. The owner told KDKA-TV it's his way of giving back to the community in a time of need.

"When you lose a whole fridge, that's a substantial amount of money," Shop 'n Save owner Dan McNabb said.

If you've been without power since Tuesday, you've probably had to throw away everything in your refrigerator and freezer. In response, McNabb has stepped up to the plate with the one-day discount.

"Money's very tight. People are watching groceries because of the economy," he said. "This is just our way of helping out, and hopefully people can take advantage of it."

Customers said the 15% discount goes a long way when starting from scratch.

"Throwing away all that meat makes me want to cry," Shop 'n Save customer Tara Shimatzki said.

Shimatzki is one of the hundreds of thousands of people across the Pittsburgh area who lost power after the storm. She said when feeding more than just yourself, any amount of savings is a big deal.

"Especially with two kids, it's a couple of hundred dollars every week. Any little bit of percentage off will be greatly appreciated," Shimatzki said.

Lauren Williams is another customer KDKA caught up with on Friday.

"That's really nice," she said. "It shows they care about the people. That's a great deal when you're on a fixed income, when you live paycheck to paycheck like me."

Since Sunday is the busiest shopping day of the week, some customers expressed concern about the store running out of food. McNabb said there's no need to worry. He's already considered that.

"We have deliveries today and tomorrow, and we're trying to amp up our supply to accommodate Sunday. Hopefully, everybody will get what they need," he said on Friday.

Other stores offering a 15% discount on groceries this Sunday include all Kuhns Market locations in Pittsburgh, and all Giant Eagle locations in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Washington, Westmoreland, Greene, and Indiana counties.