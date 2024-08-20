Pittsburgh-area drivers could see insurance rates increase

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Have you noticed your car insurance rates increase? If you have, you're not alone. Drivers all over the country have noticed what some are saying is a big jump in car insurance premiums.

According to a report by Insurify, drivers in Pennsylvania can expect their car insurance premiums to go up an average of 35% this year. To simplify it, if you pay $1,000 now, look for it to go up to $1,350.

"It's crazy. I'm barely surviving as it is," said Natasha Obeldobel, a mother of two small children.

Why are the rates going up? Plain and simple, the insurance companies lost billions of dollars last year, and drivers are going to pay for it.

Why did companies lose so much money? A surge in repair costs, a higher volume of accident claims, and more severe weather events.

"That's crazy. It definitely makes me nervous," says Jenna Urban, a 23-year-old Pennsylvania driver.

Here are a few tips on what you can do to lower your increasing rates: take the safe driver discount if you can, increase your deductible, reduce the overall coverage, and have a driving monitoring system installed, if possible.

According to Insurify estimates, the three states where insurance rates could jump by more than 50% this year are California, Minnesota, and Missouri. Drivers in those states could see their rates rise by 54%, 61%, and 55%, respectively.