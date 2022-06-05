Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh and America's longest-running stage act, the Tamburitzans kick off 85th anniversary

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Tamburitzans kick off 85th anniversary celebration
Tamburitzans kick off 85th anniversary celebration 00:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's own "Tamburitzans," America's longest-running stage act, kicked off their 85th-anniversary celebration this weekend.

The gala fundraiser at the Lemont Restaurant on Saturday helped raise money for scholarships in the group.

The Tamburtizans are dedicated to perpetuating international cultural heritages through live performances.

