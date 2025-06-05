Watch CBS News
New survey finds Pittsburgh among the best cities in the U.S. for hockey fans

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: June 4, 2025
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: June 4, 2025 17:46

The Pittsburgh Penguins haven't been in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2022, but according to a new survey, that hasn't lessened the enthusiasm Pittsburghers have for hockey. 

Despite not having the same level of popularity as the NFL, NBA, or MLB, the NHL is still growing, with a revenue of more than $6 billion this past season. 

WalletHub's latest survey found that Pittsburgh is the third-best city in America for hockey fans. 

"The Penguins are an extremely popular team, and they have the most engaged fanbase of any team when it comes to followers on social media, as well as the highest share of people who have a positive opinion of them," the survey stated. 

Ahead of Pittsburgh, coming in first was Boston, and in second was Detroit. 

"The Boston Bruins are the second-most valuable NHL team, worth $2.7 billion, and they have the third-most engaged fans on social media," the survey said. 

As for Detroit, the survey found that the Red Wings are the sixth-most valuable team in the league with the sixth-most engaged fans on social media. 

Along with team value and social media activity, the survey looked at franchise success on the ice as well as collegiate hockey in the region. 

The Penguins' five Stanley Cup championships are tied for fifth all-time in the NHL behind only five of the Original Six franchises, the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, Boston Bruins, and Chicago Blackhawks. 

Here in Pittsburgh, we have the Robert Morris Colonials, which boasts some of the most affordable NCAA Hockey tickets in the nation at $150 for season tickets. 

Just behind Pittsburgh is New York City and the Penguins' long-time, in-state rivals, the Philadelphia Flyers, clocked in at 12th in WalletHub's survey. 

You can read the full survey on their website at this link

