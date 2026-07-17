Pittsburgh air quality expected to improve this weekend, officials say

As we approach the weekend, the Environmental Protection Agency expects air quality in the Pittsburgh region to significantly improve compared to earlier in the week.

As of Friday, the air quality map was colored purple in our area, indicating "very unhealthy" air quality. On Thursday, it was maroon, meaning "hazardous."

"Folks who have respiratory conditions – the elderly, young children – those are the kinds when those warnings go up to the maroon color; those are the most severely affected populations," said Tom Croci, Acting Administrator of the EPA's Department of Land and Emergency Management. "When you hit those areas, stay inside if you don't have to go outside. Make sure you're in a cool space and take precautions."

By Saturday, the color on the map is expected to change from purple to yellow — a downward change in three categories — which would mean "moderate."

"We can't predict what will happen for the rest of the summer," said Croci. "The administrator has directed us to make sure that we are vigilantly watching this – and we continue to watch it."

While conditions are expected to improve, experts expect it to last a few more days before the air quality returns to more stable levels.

"Once the air starts clearing up, two or three days, once it blows away, things should be back to normal," said Dr. Tariq Cheema, Chief of Pulmonary and Critical Care at Allegheny Health Network. "I think that should be okay."

"Hopefully, this will be something we're not talking about early next week when the fronts move through," said Croci. "But we will stay vigilant until we know."

In the meantime, doctors advise people to listen to their bodies and be mindful of those who are most at risk.

"Don't spend too much time outside," said Cheema. "It is going to irritate your lungs. It may induce some coughing episodes."

Experts advise using multiple tools to stay up to date with current air quality ratings, such as the EPA website. A zip code search can provide a map with up-to-date ratings and the color-coding system. They also recommend subscribing to local emergency phone alerts.

"They will know what the consequences and the impacts would be on vulnerable communities who have respiratory illnesses or elderly or children, and they will also know how long a duration this should be," said Croci.