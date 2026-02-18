Pitt's women's lacrosse team off to a hot start ahead of rivalry matchup with Penn State

Pitt's women's lacrosse team is off to a hot start this season ahead of a big rivalry matchup against Penn State.

The Panthers are 2-0 after a win against one of the best teams in the country and now prepare to face their Pennsylvania rival on Wednesday evening.

KDKA's Cassidy Wood caught up with the undefeated team to find out how they've been able to find this success in just their fifth season.

Pitt recently defeated Ohio State on their own turf and then took down No. 14 Duke at home.

Pitt's women's lacrosse team is off to a hot start this season and the team is nationally ranked for the first time in program history. KDKA

"Our mentality is start hot stay hot so when Mo scored three goals at the beginning it just felt like we can do this," said Kaitlyn Giandonato.

"It was pretty surreal," said Maureen "Mo" McNierney. "I think we always get up to play Duke. We've played them pretty tight in the past and it being our first home game, I think we were excited."

Because of the two big wins to start the season, Pitt has cracked into the Top 25 for the first time in program history -- a history that doesn't go back far.

for the first time… YOUR PANTHERS ARE RANKED‼️



But the work has only begun😤 pic.twitter.com/Zvldf1gOQx — Pitt Lacrosse (@Pitt_WLAX) February 16, 2026

"We don't have a single person on this team that is satisfied with where they are," said head coach Emily Boissonneault. "I think because of that, our continued growth has been proven time and time again."

Boissonneault was hired to lead the program in 2018 and had to build an entire coaching staff and roster from the ground up with the team's inaugural season taking place in 2022.

"I think the biggest thing is confidence," Boissonneault said. "We want our team to feel the confidence that they belong in the top 25 and that they can continue to roll on whoever we compete against."

Taking that confidence into Wednesday night's matchup with Penn State will be key.

Back in action tomorrow in central PA! 🚌



No. 25 Pitt vs. No. 23 Penn State



Read more: https://t.co/MZAOZZy9cJ pic.twitter.com/DwXoJOHuym — Pitt Lacrosse (@Pitt_WLAX) February 17, 2026

"It's a big rivalry," McNierney said. It's gonna be a tough game, but just stick to the game plan, we'll have success out there."

Pitt and Penn State will face off in University Park at 5 p.m. and you can watch the game on the Big Ten Network.