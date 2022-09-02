Pitt-West Virginia sets record for largest Pittsburgh sporting event crowd
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2022 Backyard Brawl has set a Pittsburgh sports record.
The attendance Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium is 70,622, the largest crowd for any sporting event in Pittsburgh history. Thursday's crowd topped the previous record of 69,983 when Pitt hosted Penn State in 2016.
A record-setting crowd has turned out to see Pitt and West Virginia play for the first time since 2011.
West Virginia leads No. 17 Pitt 31-24 in the fourth quarter.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.