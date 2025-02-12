Pitt drops fourth straight game, loses 83-63 to SMU

Kario Oquendo scored 17 points, Samet Yigitoglu had 17 points and 10 rebounds and SMU never trailed in an 83-63 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday night for its fifth straight win.

Oquendo shot 5 of 8 from the floor and 4 of 6 from long range. Yigitoglu, a freshman center who entered averaging 10.7 points and 6.6 rebounds, was 7-of-11 shooting against Pitt.

Matt Cross and Boopie Miller added 13 points apiece for SMU (19-5, 10-3 ACC), which shot 56% (29 of 52) and made 10 of 20 from distance.

Guillermo Diaz Graham scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Pitt (14-10, 5-8). Brandin Cummings added 12 points and Ishmael Leggett had 10.

The Panthers shot 32% (21 of 66) and extended their losing streak to four games.

SMU built a double-digit lead about eight minutes in and led 43-27 at the break. Miller had nine points and B.J. Edwards scored all eight of his points in the first half for the Mustangs.

Cummings made a 3-pointer and then a fast-break layup to pull the Panthers within 13 points, 58-45, but they didn't get closer.

On Saturday, SMU hosts Wake Forest and Pitt plays at home against Miami.

