Pitt running back Rodney Hammond Jr. cleared to play

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — University of Pittsburgh running back Rodney Hammond Jr. has been cleared to play.

Hammond will be on the field for Saturday's game at the University of North Carolina for the undefeated Panthers (4-0), coach Pat Narduzzi said on Thursday. The senior running back was declared ineligible ahead of the team's season-opening game against Kent State on Aug. 31.

"We're excited as a coaching staff, as a team that he is back," Narduzzi said on Thursday. "And it is a great thing for everybody."

Pitt did not give a reason for why the senior running back was ruled ineligible in August. It was not immediately clear what prompted Hammond's status to change. Hammond remained a member of the team and practiced while he was ineligible.

"He's packed his stuff and is ready to roll," Narduzzi said.

Last season in 12 games, Hammond rushed 118 times for 547 yards and four touchdowns. He added eight catches for 60 yards. Hammond will supplement a backfield led by junior Desmond Reid, who has 44 carries for 319 yards and one touchdown this season. He has added 13 receptions for 167 yards and three scores.

Saturday's game against the Tar Heels (3-2, 0-1) is Pitt's first Atlantic Coast Conference game. The Panthers have wins over Kent State, Cincinnati, West Virginia and Youngstown State.

Kickoff for Saturday's game is set for noon at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

"We'll have our hands full as we go down there," Narduzzi said. "We're prepared for a battle."